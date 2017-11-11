Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Police target illicit drug peddlers

Mere Naleba
Saturday, November 11, 2017

POLICE are aware of increased activities of drug peddling, especially during this time of the year.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said this was expected during the busy festive season.

He said a raid was conducted at the home of a 33-year-old self-employed man at Nakasi in Nausori, where police seized white crystal balls believed to be methamphetamine and apparatus alleged to have been used to manufacture the drugs. The raid resulted in the arrest of a man, 28, and a woman, 29, who are being questioned by police, while the white crystal substances found have been sent for testing.

In a separate case, police officers yesterday raided a billiard shop in Nausori.

Officers found a white plastic containing sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana hidden under a drain pipe.

Meanwhile, two separate raids were conducted by operations teams in the Eastern Division and resulted in the arrest of four people. ACP Tudravu thanked members of the public who had been informing police of these illegal activities.

"It is encouraging to receive the support from members of the public and our officers are working on all information gathered," ACP Tudravu said.

"If anyone has information, feel free to call our command centres which are operating on a 24-hour period, so we are able to get these drugs and those involved off our streets".








