Remembrance Day

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 11, 2017

IT is that time of the year where former servicemen and their families gather to commemorate the lives of the fallen soldiers.

Today marks the 2017 Remembrance Day commemoration of the priceless sacrifice made by the sons and daughters of Fiji who served in the Fijian Armed Forces during the World War I and II, the Malayan Campaign, in Christmas Island and the many peacekeeping missions around the world.

The money collected through the National Poppy Appeal would go to the former servicemen fund and would help them in their project.

President Jioji Konrote will officiate as chief guest at the commemoration today at the National War Memorial site, Battery Rd in Nasese at 10 am.

The dawn service commemoration was to be held this morning at 5am at the National War Cemetery in Reservoir Rd in Suva.

According to Government, roads from the Flea Market to Sukuna Park and Battery Rd, Nasese would be closed from 9.00am to 10.30am today to cater for the commemoration march.








