Internet link to sex crimes

/ Front page / News

THERE is a link between explicit internet sites, movies and music and people who commit sex crimes, says Commissioner of Prisons Francis Kean.

Speaking at a press conference in Nadi this week, he called on the authorities responsible for censorship of movies and music to review the guidelines used to filter the type of content allowed in to the country.

He made the comment in response to the spike in sex crimes in the country, with about 9700 offences recorded in the past five years alone.

Mr Kean said there was a strong link between media content — including television and radio — and this had been documented during analysis of sex offenders in correctional facilities.

"I call upon the authorities responsible to closely look at the censorship work that they carry out on whether the content our children are being exposed to is appropriate, whether its music or movies or even what is accessed on the internet," he said.

"It's very important because they play a very significant role in what our kids and elders get to view or are exposed to.

"It is amazing to learn about the trigger mechanisms that cause some of these offenders to commit such crimes.

"This is what my psychologists and officers share to me on the outcome of their one-to-one counselling sessions that they have as part of the rehabilitation process that sex offenders go through."

During a presentation at the 37th Asian Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators this week in Nadi, Fiji Corrections Service senior psychologist Elenani Vuru revealed the national sex crime statistics.

"In 2012 there were 1662, in 2013 there were 2633, 2014 had 2408, 1770 in 2015 and last year there were 1294," she said.

"In terms of sex offenders in prisons, in 2012 there were 36 and last year there were 137."