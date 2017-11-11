Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet

Margaret Wise
Saturday, November 11, 2017

NEED inspiration? Look no further than Rhoda Eaves, the 95-year-old Canadian who jumped off a plane at 14,000 feet this week for a tandem skydive over Malolo Lailai Island in the Mamanuca Group.

Skydive Fiji director Tim Joyce said Ms Eaves showed no sign of nerves in the aircraft or when she exited the plane.

He said he was hesitant at first when approached by Ms Eaves' son, John, but changed his mind when he saw how fit and sprightly she was.

"Rhoda thoroughly enjoyed the jump," he said.

"She grinned widely for the camera and even helped me steer the parachute before a perfect landing near the beach at beautiful Malolo Lailai Island.

"She said, 'If I am alive and well next year Tim, I want to come back and do that again'. We are honoured and thrilled to have taken Rhoda.

"The photos tell the story of a wonderful and beautiful lady with a zest for adventure, who must surely be an inspiration to all of us."

Ms Eaves first took up tandem skydiving at the incredible age of 90.

Born in Quebec, she began snow skiing at the age of five.

She and her twin went on to become very famous and highly-accomplished alpine racing skiers, winning almost every event in North America in the early 1940s, and represented Canada at the 1948 and 1952 Winter Olympics.








