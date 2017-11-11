Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Offenders register needs to be studied

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, November 11, 2017

WHETHER having a sex offenders register for Fiji will work will need to be studied at length by all stakeholders before any decision can be made, says Commissioner of Corrections Francis Kean.

He made the comment during a press conference at the 37th Asian Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators in Nadi this week.

"I believe it is used in other countries and this is something they want to mirror in Fiji, but it will be interesting to see how it will work here," he said.

"If you ask the overseas jurisdictions, they are quite advanced in the monitoring of sex offenders, some are monitored electronically.

"Whether that's a path for Fiji to follow, that is something for the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Corrections Service and Government as a whole to analyse and look at the benefits of such a system."

Police Deputy Commissioner Isikeli Ligairi said there was no provision to hold a offenders register.

"It is not yet legislated for adult offenders," he said while speaking at the APCCA conference.

"We have, for those who are perpetrators against children, that is where the police commissioner is empowered by law to create a sex offenders register."

"Making public of sex offenders names we have not started this.

"But the Director of Public Prosecution's office is releasing statistics on offenders and that is made public to everyone in Fiji and it is not something that is kept within institutions.

"The only thing we don't make public is the names and details of victims.

"But for offenders, once they appear in court that is public and the media can report on that."








