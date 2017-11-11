'Spiritual approach important'

/ Front page / News

FAITH and spirituality play a huge role in the rehabilitation work carried out in correctional facilities, says Commissioner of Prisons Francis Kean.

He said getting prisoners to admit their wrongdoing and taking them through a series of interventions needed a spiritual element to aid in the rehabilitation process.

"I tell all my correctional staff that the work that we do is the work of people of faith," he said.

"The centre of our rehabilitation process is spiritually based — whether it's Christian or whether it's other religious denominations — it is centred on spirituality. Because spirituality will touch on very important key areas like the issue of admittance, the issue of acceptance and this is where the healing process can start."

When quizzed on whether there needed to be stronger messages shared at home and more awareness done by religious leaders, Mr Kean said people needed to do some soul searching in that regard.

"In regards to the breakdown in families and whether a stronger message needs to be sent out from our community and religious leaders, I think that's best for them to answer."