Students now able to access web

STUDENTS of Lavena Primary School will now be able to access internet and be connected to the rest of the world.

This is after Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation gifted tablets and provided the school with one year of free internet.

Vodafone's manager North, Arunesh Vishwa said the gift had paved a new era for the school.

"This is a new thing for the school where children and the community as a whole will benefit from," he said.

"Our aim is to reach many schools as we can," he said.

Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation executive Ambalika Devi said they had reached more than hundred schools through their mEducation technology rollout which consisted of tablets, Wi-Fi devices and free internet connection for a year.

School headmaster Ilaisa Deke said the internet package would benefit the children of Lavena.

"This will be a great benefit for our students as it will help them with research work and eLearning," Mr Deke said.

He thanked the Vodafone Fiji and the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation for their generosity.

"This is a great way forward for the school," he said.