Church plea unsuccessful

A PLEA by a circuit of the Methodist Church in Macuata to be involved with the vanua (traditional leaders) in the decision-making of granting permission for crusades by other church groups has been shelved.

The different opinions of traditional leaders in the district of Nadogo at yesterday's bose vanua (chiefly meeting) resulted in no decisions being made over the plea.

Reverend in charge of the Nadogo Circuit, Meli Tunidau asked the vanua if they could be consulted and informed on crusades being held in the district.

He raised his concern about the messages being preached at crusades held in the district by other faith based organisations.

Mr Tunidau said the messages preached only criticised other church groups, grog consumption and alcohol which depicted the wrong messages of Jesus' love.

He reminded the vanua that if people were to preach, they should only preach about God's love and his word.

But some traditional leaders didn't agree and asked that other people of Nadogo, who belong to other faith based organisations be also considered.

Ratu Aseri Tagicakiverata of the chiefly Tui Sawana family of Vunivutu Village challenged the spiritual leaders in the district that if they wanted the church involved in the decision making process, they should live a life that reflected God's word.

He told them that heavy grog consumption was not Godly and these were some factors that should be considered if the spiritual upbringing of people was to be prioritised in the vanua of Nadogo.

No decision was made over this issue.

But the two factions, at the end of the meeting reconciled over the different opinions.