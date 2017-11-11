Art enthusiast encourages young

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Local artist Josua Toganivalu introduces his work to the public during the exhibition at Daku Resort in Savusavu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

LABELLED as a success, the 21K Exhibition held at Daku Resort in Savusavu on Thursday night gave members of the public the perfect opportunity to appreciate artwork.

The evening's exhibition included works of local illustrator, Anare Somumu, Josua Toganivalu, Waqa Vuidreketi, William Bakalevu and Mason Lee.

Organised by 21K Galleries, company's director, William Toganivalu said the gallery had an objective of introducing art to children to allow them to sharpen, accept and realise their talents.

Mr Toganivalu said they had begun including schools in their art exhibitions, adding it was encouraging how children responded to local paintings and illustrations.

"This year, I happened to be a judge in the Kula Film Awards and one thing I realised was how there was no representation from schools in the North," he said.

"With this in mind, we thought of getting our exhibitions to the North and especially to the children in the schools who we will be working with.

"We also have local artists who will also be telling children the story behind their work.

"As an art enthusiast, we are calling on parents to let their children pursue their interest in art if they do have talents as there is potential for artists out there."