Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Risk management

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, November 11, 2017

DISTRICT representatives on Vanua Levu will now be able to identify the various risks associated with any developments in their respective districts.

The district representatives were informed of these risks during the risk informed development training held at the Commissioner Northern's office early this week.

The training is an initiative of the UNDP's Pacific Risk Resilience Program and was facilitated by Live and Learn Environmental Education, in partnership with the Government.

Disaster risk reduction officer, Jiuta Waqavonovono said the training would allow all district representatives to identify and understand the different risks before any developments in their respective villages and districts.

"There are different risks that needs to be identified and they are social risks, climate change risks, disaster risks and economic risks," he said.

Mr Waqavonovono said it was important to know about all those risks so that they would have a better knowledge of how relief was provided.

"It is the way in which we practise development and if development is not risk-informed or not informed enough about disaster, then it is not sustainable," he said.

"This is not an issue for disaster or climate change practitioners; this is an issue for all people involved in development from Government to the private sector, right through to the communities."

Macuata District representative Mosese Dovibua said they were glad for the training.

"This training has enlightened us with the risks of developments and we are thankful that this will help us know more of what to do before going ahead with any developments or projects in our respective district," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji
  3. Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain
  4. Not merit based
  5. Team player
  6. Man down
  7. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet
  8. Church plea unsuccessful
  9. Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis
  10. Action plan to tackle bacteria

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  4. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)