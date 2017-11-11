Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, November 11, 2017

HOW about this for an amusing start to Saturday?

My grog mates had the usual talanoa session and rugby is always on the list, a contributor tells the Beachcomber.

Especially when rugby league, 7s and 15s are hot topics. One of the boys said: "How about we all go to the world cup next year."

Someone asked: "Will it be held in Fiji?"

He was told that it was going to be held in San Francisco, US.

He said: "Yeah right! We are putting in right now for our BH10 and sometimes we can't even buy a packet, forget about travelling."

Isa ... cala tale!








