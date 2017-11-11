Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

HOW about this for an amusing start to Saturday?

My grog mates had the usual talanoa session and rugby is always on the list, a contributor tells the Beachcomber.

Especially when rugby league, 7s and 15s are hot topics. One of the boys said: "How about we all go to the world cup next year."

Someone asked: "Will it be held in Fiji?"

He was told that it was going to be held in San Francisco, US.

He said: "Yeah right! We are putting in right now for our BH10 and sometimes we can't even buy a packet, forget about travelling."

Isa ... cala tale!