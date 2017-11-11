Fiji Time: 9:25 PM on Saturday 11 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bainimarama to host discussion

Nasik Swami
Saturday, November 11, 2017

PRIME Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama will host a panel discussion in Bonn, Germany on Monday, outlining a revolution in the way climate change adaptation (CCA) is undertaken in Fiji.

Fiji is advocating that CCA is a development issue, not simply a scientific or environmental issue. The panel discussion will focus on development works not against climate change.

"Climate change and disaster cannot be addressed in silos or by stand-alone projects, rather it needs to be addressed within every day development decisions," the Fijian secretariat said.

Mr Bainimarama is advocating enhancing resilience to climate change and disasters in ways that contribute to, and are embedded in sustainable development.

The side event will also showcase examples of how the Government of Fiji, with development partners, were incorporating climate change considerations within development financing, planning and budgeting, rather than just being responsive after the event, in order to fast track resilience to climate change.

This is in line with the PM's 2017 United Nations General Assembly address.

"If we do not review how we respond to climate change, decades of development can be wiped out in a moment.

"This work is being undertaken in partnership between the Fiji Government, UNDP and development partners," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miss World Fiji advances to talent finals
  2. The largest hotel in Fiji
  3. Oceania 7s: Championship suspended due to heavy rain
  4. Not merit based
  5. Team player
  6. Man down
  7. Woman, 95, skydives 14,000 feet
  8. Church plea unsuccessful
  9. Oceania 7s: Australia, NZ advance to semis
  10. Action plan to tackle bacteria

Top Stories this Week

  1. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  2. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  3. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  4. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  5. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  6. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  7. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Going to get tough Tuesday (07 Nov)
  10. Mum leaves son out of love Friday (10 Nov)