Bainimarama to host discussion

+ Enlarge this image German and Fiji youth joined together to discuss the personal effects of Climate Change at the COP23 Fijian Talanoa space in Bonn, Germany. Picture: Supplied

PRIME Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama will host a panel discussion in Bonn, Germany on Monday, outlining a revolution in the way climate change adaptation (CCA) is undertaken in Fiji.

Fiji is advocating that CCA is a development issue, not simply a scientific or environmental issue. The panel discussion will focus on development works not against climate change.

"Climate change and disaster cannot be addressed in silos or by stand-alone projects, rather it needs to be addressed within every day development decisions," the Fijian secretariat said.

Mr Bainimarama is advocating enhancing resilience to climate change and disasters in ways that contribute to, and are embedded in sustainable development.

The side event will also showcase examples of how the Government of Fiji, with development partners, were incorporating climate change considerations within development financing, planning and budgeting, rather than just being responsive after the event, in order to fast track resilience to climate change.

This is in line with the PM's 2017 United Nations General Assembly address.

"If we do not review how we respond to climate change, decades of development can be wiped out in a moment.

"This work is being undertaken in partnership between the Fiji Government, UNDP and development partners," he said.