+ Enlarge this image An artist's impression of the new Crowne Plaza Fiji at Wailoaloa beach, beside the Nadi International Airport. Picture: Supplied

ABOUT 1000 jobs will be created when what is being claimed as Fiji's largest hotel opens for business in 2020.

The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which is one of the world's leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Quantum Hi-Tech Group Limited to develop the Crowne Plaza Fiji Wailoaloa Beach.

Developers claim that it will be the largest hotel in Fiji, situated on the Wailoaloa beach front in Nadi, having 453 rooms with ocean view and direct access to the beach.

"As the first Crowne Plaza Resort in Fiji, it will put Wailoaloa beach on the map as a premier tourist destination with world class hotel and convention centre facilities, as well as creating around 1000 jobs," the company said.

However, the company did not reveal the total cost of the project.

IHG's chief development officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa, Rajit Sukumaran said in a statement that as the most popular travel destination in the South Pacific, Fiji accounted for close to 40 per cent of travel to the South Pacific, a figure that continued to grow annually.

"In 2017 alone, Fiji recorded an increase of 7.8 per cent in the number of international travellers visiting the country," he said.

"This strong growth potential represents a key opportunity for us to introduce the Crowne Plaza brand to Fiji.

"As the first resort in Fiji for the brand, Crowne Plaza Fiji Wailoaloa Beach complements IHG's existing portfolio of hotels in Fiji.

"Guests can look forward to a truly immersive travel experience with vast, pristine natural beauty and panoramic ocean views and IHG's world famous True Hospitality," said Mr Sukumaran.

Quantum Hi-Tech Group Limited chairman Wilson Wang said, "We are thrilled to build the largest hotel in Fiji, which will create approximately 1000 new jobs for the local workforce."

"The Crowne Plaza Fiji Wailoaloa Beach fills an existing gap in the local market by providing the best in-class resort facilities and amenities for leisure travellers while its choice location allows travellers easy access to the exquisite wonders of Fiji.

"We're confident that the Crowne Plaza Fiji Wailoaloa Beach will be well received when it debuts in 2020," said Mr Wang.

The resort, located at a 10-minute drive from the Nadi International Airport will feature one of the largest conference centres in the country, a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness centre, two swimming pools and a Kids Club among other exclusive resort facilities.

IHG said it was excited to build upon the success of its three properties and two IHG brands already present in the South Pacific - the award winning InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, the Holiday Inn Suva Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu.

The Crowne Plaza brand enjoys a strong presence in the Asia, Middle East and Africa region with 76 hotels and resorts open and another 21 planned over the next three to five years.