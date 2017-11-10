Burger King Fiji ready to open Suva outlet; 60 jobs created

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Staff of the new Burger King Fiji Suva outlet take a selfie at today's soft launch. Picture: RAMA

Update: 7:46PM RESIDENTS and visitors to Fiji's capital city will be able to taste Burger King soon.

This fastest growing hamburger chain in the world launched its $2million outlet in Suva today.

The restaurant which is located at Ganilau House on Edward Street will be open to members of the public from next Monday (November 13).

Guests at the soft launch today were the children of Saint Christopher's Home and the Society for the Blind - both of whom received $2501 each from the company.

The children of Saint Christopher's Home officially opened the restaurant and were later treated to meals.

Burger King Fiji chairman Kirit Patel said since the opening of the first Burger King restaurant in Nadi, they were inundated with the requests from the people of Suva to open a Burger King restaurant in Suva.

"This is also a good opportunity for us to tell the people that this is just one of the Burger King outlets in Suva and there are few more locations that will be opening next year," Mr Patel said.

Burger King Fiji general manager Akash Narsey said the outlet created job opportunities for 60 people.