21K art exhibition involve northern students

+ Enlarge this image 21K director William Toganivalu speaks to students at the 21K art exhibition held at Daku Resort in Savusavu today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:06PM ONE hundred students from Labasa and close to 300 students from Savusavu took time off from their classrooms today to be part of the 21K art exhibition held at Daku Resort in Savusavu.

21K Galleries director William Toganivalu said the turn-out and interest shown by students was overwhelming.

Mr Toganivalu said they had begun working with students recently to recognise their talents in art forms, especially painting.

On Thursday evening, 21K Galleries organised a public exhibition at the Daku Resort.

Other local artists like Anare Somumu, Josua Toganivalu and Waqa Vuidreketi were part of the exhibition too.