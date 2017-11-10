Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Tui Nadogo pleads with traditional leaders at chiefs meeting

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 5:59PM TUI Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali has pleaded with his traditional leaders to resolve traditional issues within their boundaries and let the Native Lands Commission be the last resort.

At today's bose vanua (chiefs meeting) at Nadogo in Macuata, north of Fiji, Ratu Ilisaniti said involving the NLC meant hidden records and stories of the vanua would be revealed.

Ratu Ilisaniti, who is now a member of the NLC Tribunal, said having experienced his first meeting in Nadroga last week only challenged him to work with his people in resolving traditional issues.

He said some stories and records revealed by the tribunal were best kept as NLC records and not to be publicly revealed.








