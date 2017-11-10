Shadow Minister calls for investigation into LTA resignation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former LTA chief executive Carmine Piantedosi who resigned a little over six months after his appointment. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 5:42PM THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has been called to investigate claims of forced resignation by the former Lands Transport Authority (LTA) CEO Carmine Piantedosi.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Aseri Radrodro said it was high time people spoke out about the underlying oppressive environment workers were being exposed to in Fiji, especially the exploitation of the system by groups of people who believed they could get away with anything.

In a statement issued this afternoon, he said democracy in Fiji and worker's rights were in "shambles".

In a statement issued on November 3, LTA board chairman Vijay Maharaj confirmed that Mr Piantedosi had resigned with immediate effect citing personal and family reasons.

"Mr Piantedosi is expected to leave for Australia soon. The LTA will announce an acting CEO in due course," he had said in the statement.

