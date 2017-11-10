Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Shadow Minister calls for investigation into LTA resignation

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 5:42PM THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has been called to investigate claims of forced resignation by the former Lands Transport Authority (LTA) CEO Carmine Piantedosi.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Aseri Radrodro said it was high time people spoke out about the underlying oppressive environment workers were being exposed to in Fiji, especially the exploitation of the system by groups of people who believed they could get away with anything.

In a statement issued this afternoon, he said democracy in Fiji and worker's rights were in "shambles".

In a statement issued on November 3, LTA board chairman Vijay Maharaj confirmed that Mr Piantedosi had resigned with immediate effect citing personal and family reasons.

"Mr Piantedosi is expected to leave for Australia soon. The LTA will announce an acting CEO in due course," he had said in the statement.

Earlier Exclusive report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=423238








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)