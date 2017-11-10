CBM Chow Games: Saliceni proud of achievement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Saliceni Namara after his finishing win of the 4x100 relay boy's heats in Labasa today. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:35PM BUA native Saliceni Namara was all smiles today as he won the Under 10 boys 4x100 event in the 2017 Northern CBM FMF Chow Games.

The Year 5 student from Ratu Emeri Primary School said he was proud of his achievement.

The heats of the field and athletic events for the competition are progressing at Labasa's Subrail Park where schools from nine districts in the Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata Zones are attending the meet.

About 900 athletes from primary schools in the North are attending the two-day event.