Fiji Roads: Naimasimasi rehab works complete

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rehabilitation works on the Naimasimasi Section of Kings Road has been completed. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:54PM THE rehabilitation works on the Naimasimasi Section of Kings Road has been successfully completed.

This was confirmed in a statement by Fiji Roads Authority general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes who said the site was programmed for rehabilitation because of the deteriorating conditions of the existing pavement along those sections of the Kings Roads.

Mr Goes said the project started towards the end of September and took a little over a month to complete.

The project was carried out by FRA and its maintenance contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways Joint Venture.

He thanked the road users for their patience and understanding as the FRA continued to improve the road network.