Fiji's Western Division top drug-related cases

MERE NALEBA
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 4:51PM THE Western Division tops Fiji's number of drug-related cases with 201 cases since January to October this year.

The Southern Division comes in second with 186 cases, North recorded 79 and the Eastern Division has 73 cases all of the same period.

These drug-related offences include the cultivation of illicit drugs, found in possession of dangerous drugs, found in possession of illicit drugs, importation of illicit drugs, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, unlawful possession manufacture, cultivation and supply of illicit drugs, unlawful supply of illicit drugs and unlawful transfer and supply of illicit drugs.








