Porirua Police execute search warrant for psychoactive substances

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:09PM WELLINGTON, NZ: NEW Zealand Police have this afternoon executed a search warrant at an address in Porirua in relation to the supply of psychoactive substances.

Kapiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said two people - a man and a woman - were now helping Police with enquiries.

Insp Thompson said Police remained at the address, which was the subject of an ongoing search.

"As a precaution, the Armed Offenders Squad was present during the initial phase of the search," she said.

"Police are focused on holding to account those who are manufacturing or supplying synthetic drugs, as indicated in our earlier media release - http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=423349

"Since November 1, 2017, there have been 17 incidents related to synthetic drugs in the Kapiti-Mana Area."

Inspector Thompson is expected to hold a media stand-up at Porirua Police Station this hour.