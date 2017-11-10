Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Porirua Police execute search warrant for psychoactive substances

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 4:09PM WELLINGTON, NZ: NEW Zealand Police have this afternoon executed a search warrant at an address in Porirua in relation to the supply of psychoactive substances.

Kapiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said two people - a man and a woman - were now helping Police with enquiries.

Insp Thompson said Police remained at the address, which was the subject of an ongoing search.

"As a precaution, the Armed Offenders Squad was present during the initial phase of the search," she said. 

"Police are focused on holding to account those who are manufacturing or supplying synthetic drugs, as indicated in our earlier media release - http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=423349

"Since November 1, 2017, there have been 17 incidents related to synthetic drugs in the Kapiti-Mana Area."

Inspector Thompson is expected to hold a media stand-up at Porirua Police Station this hour. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)