Remembrance Day event scheduled for tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:55PM A REMEMBRANCE Day exhibition will be held tomorrow at the National War Memorial site at Veiuto in Suva to commemorate the lives of our servicemen and women.

The exhibition will showcase pictures and videos of servicemen and women who were deployed during WWI, WWII, Christmas Island, Solomon Islands and the Malayan campaigns.

It also provides an opportune time to witness the sacrifices our service men and women had made in order for us to enjoy the freedom we are privileged to enjoy today.

Members of the public are invited and encouraged to take part in the program that begins from 8am to 4pm.

The exhibition will end with the Remembrance Day service at 11am tomorrow.

The main memorial event commences with a Dawn Service at the Military Cemetery at Reservoir Road, followed with a march through town by veterans and supportive participants, and culminates at Veiuto.