President Konrote reiterates healthy living message

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 3:45PM FIJIANS have yet again been urged to focus on healthy living.

President Jioji Konrote reiterated this message while officiating at the national launch of the World Diabetes Day 2017 at the Sukuna Park in Suva today.

Mr Konrote who is our lead advocate and champion in the campaign to eliminate non-communicable diseases (NCDs) said the fact that Fiji had the second highest rate of deaths from diabetes in the world was alarming and sad.

He also raised concern at the figures that a lower limb amputation occurred every eight hours in Fiji.

The theme for this year's World Diabetes Day is 'Women and Diabetes - our right to a healthy future'.

The event today was organised by the Ministry of Health and Diabetes Fiji.








