Liaoning Provincial Congress standing committee assists Fiji Parliament

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress in Parliament. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:22PM THE Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress in China visited their counterparts here in Fiji following a study tour from the Fijian Parliament's Standing Committee on Social Affairs to China in August last year.

A statement by the Civic Education and Media Unit of the Fijian Parliament stated the study tour by the Chinese delegation mainly focused on assisting the committee with compiling a detailed report about Fiji's Heritage Bill No. 10 of 2016 and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill No. 12 of 2016, which the members would present to Parliament during the next sitting in February next year.

Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress vice chairman Zhou Zhongxuan thanked the Fijian Parliament for its continued cooperation.

He said they were always ready to assist Fiji in whichever way they could.

Mr Zhongxuan said they were willing to accommodate the committee in their future undertakings or exchange programmes in China.