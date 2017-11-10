Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water situation: Parts of Sawani face water disruption tomorrow

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 3:14PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising residents living in parts of Sawani in Naitaisiri that water supply will be disrupted from 8am to 5pm tomorrow (November 11).

The affected areas include part of Princess Road from Waila Water Treatment Plant road junction to WAF Rewa Depot, Waila, Salababa Road, Duilomaloma Road, Corbett Avenue, Navuso Road, HB Singh Road, Jalim Avenue, Waila Housing, Waila Feeder Road, Lal Singh Road and RC Sharma Road.

This interruption in water supply is attributed to the installation of air valves along Princess Road - Waila.

The authority has advised customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts are on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Water supply to the area is expected to be restored by 6pm tomorrow (November 11).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)