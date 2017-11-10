Water situation: Parts of Sawani face water disruption tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:14PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is advising residents living in parts of Sawani in Naitaisiri that water supply will be disrupted from 8am to 5pm tomorrow (November 11).

The affected areas include part of Princess Road from Waila Water Treatment Plant road junction to WAF Rewa Depot, Waila, Salababa Road, Duilomaloma Road, Corbett Avenue, Navuso Road, HB Singh Road, Jalim Avenue, Waila Housing, Waila Feeder Road, Lal Singh Road and RC Sharma Road.

This interruption in water supply is attributed to the installation of air valves along Princess Road - Waila.

The authority has advised customers residing in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts are on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Water supply to the area is expected to be restored by 6pm tomorrow (November 11).