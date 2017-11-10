Fiji Time: 7:53 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Police step up anti-drug operations this festive season

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 2:41PM AS the festive season draws near, police operations around the four divisions have stepped up their focus on drugs, anticipating peddlers to be looking quick means of earning money.

In a statement, Fiji Police chief operations officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said officers were aware of the increased activities of drug peddlers as they look to make money over the busy festive season.

ACP Tudravu said the officers continued to gather information from members of the public and had taken note of those actively involved in the illegal trade.

"It is encouraging to receive the support from members of the public and our officers are working on all information gathered," he said.

"If anyone has information, feel free to call our Command Centers which are operating on a 24-hour period so we are able to get these drugs and those involved off our streets."

Successful raids were also conducted.

Read more in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times








