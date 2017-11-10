Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Potter makes changes against Italy

By Elenoa Baselala
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 1:21PM VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter has made changes to his lineup against Italy this evening at the Canberra Stadium, Australia.

While his run on team remains the same, James Storer gets the nod to be an interchange ahead of Jo Lovodua.

Storer, the oldest players in the Fiji side at 35 years, may get his first chance to play in this tournament.

He missed out on both matches against USA and Wales as he was still recovering from a flu he caught whilst training in Fiji.

Under RLWC rules, Fiji may change its lineup an hour before the match starts.

Fiji plays Italy in their final pool match this evening at 9.40pm Fiji time.

Our national team is on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinal leading pool D with four points.

Italy needs to win by 46 points to spoil Fiji's party.

Fiji secured two wins against USA 58-12 and Wales 72-6 in its last pool matches.

If Fiji qualifies for the quarterfinals, it will play either Tonga or New Zealand in New Zealand.

Fiji: Kevin Naiqama, Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Viliame Kikau, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica. Interchange: Ben Nakubuwai, Junior Roqica, James Storer and Jacob Saifiti.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)