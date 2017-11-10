Potter makes changes against Italy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Veteran James Storer has been named at as interchange for Fiji ahead of young Joe Lovodua against Italy later this evening. PIC: Jovesa Naisua

Update: 1:21PM VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter has made changes to his lineup against Italy this evening at the Canberra Stadium, Australia.

While his run on team remains the same, James Storer gets the nod to be an interchange ahead of Jo Lovodua.

Storer, the oldest players in the Fiji side at 35 years, may get his first chance to play in this tournament.

He missed out on both matches against USA and Wales as he was still recovering from a flu he caught whilst training in Fiji.

Under RLWC rules, Fiji may change its lineup an hour before the match starts.

Fiji plays Italy in their final pool match this evening at 9.40pm Fiji time.

Our national team is on the cusp of qualifying for the quarterfinal leading pool D with four points.

Italy needs to win by 46 points to spoil Fiji's party.

Fiji secured two wins against USA 58-12 and Wales 72-6 in its last pool matches.

If Fiji qualifies for the quarterfinals, it will play either Tonga or New Zealand in New Zealand.

Fiji: Kevin Naiqama, Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Viliame Kikau, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica. Interchange: Ben Nakubuwai, Junior Roqica, James Storer and Jacob Saifiti.