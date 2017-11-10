Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Fiji Nanise Rainima helping Miss Kenya Magline Jeruto complete her race in the final heat of the Miss World Sports Challenge which was the swimming race. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:21PM MISS World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima has yet again won the hearts of many people in Fiji and around the world.

The 25-year-old Tailevu lass did the unthinkable of which any Fijian would do in the swimming race, which was the final heat of the Miss World Sports Challenge yesterday.

Miss Rainima jumped into the swimming pool after seeing her team colleague Miss Kenya unable to continue swimming and assisted Miss Kenya to finish her race.

An article by Miss World Ltd reported that "a memorable moment was when Kenya struggled in the water when all of a sudden, Fiji jumped into the swimming pool and helped Kenya to complete her swim. Everyone cheered them both on".

Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake said he was extremely proud of Miss Rainima's achievement.

"Despite not making the finals of the sport, she won the hearts of the World with her support shown towards Miss Kenya during the swimming competition. I am extremely excited about the finals and I look forward to joining her on Sunday when I fly to China for the final leg of the competition," Mr Blake said.

Meanwhile, speaking from China, Miss Rainima said: ""I don't doubt for a moment that Fiji, compared to large countries here in the Miss World competition, will make a huge difference in a way bigger than it already has been so far."