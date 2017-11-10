Oceanis 7s: Aussie hopes to play Fiji in finals

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:12PM DESPITE being one of the youngest teams at this weekend's Oceania 7s Championship, the Australian Men's side is hopeful to meet Fiji in the finals of the tournament.

Team captain Matthew McTaggart who is the youngest captain to lead the side said preparations for the competitions had gone well and they were hoping to get a few wins this weekend.

The 19-year-old said he was privileged to be captaining the side for the first time.

"It's hard in the start, it's also good for yourself, to try and build on your performance every time and hopefully get more experience," McTaggart said.

"It's also hard going against some big players but it's pretty exciting and we're a young squad and we want to give it all we got.

"Hopefully, we take on Fiji in the finals, I know they've got a very strong team. And New Zealand also - that would be very awesome. But we got to get past Solomon Islands and Tonga first."