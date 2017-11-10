Weather watch: Low pressure to affect the country

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:00PM A TROUGH of low pressure lies just West of Fiji.

And in its bulletin issued earlier today, the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has warned of associated cloud and showers to affect the country.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, occasional showers and few thunderstorms over most places, and isolated heavy falls to be expected.

The weather office also warned that heavy falls may lead to localised flash flooding of low lying areas.

For mariners, moderate East to Northeast winds, fresh at times, winds becoming predominantly Northeast later today, and moderate to rough seas.