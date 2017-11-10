Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

IKSA project at West Agriculture show

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 12:30PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) and European Union's "Improving Key Services to Agriculture"(IKSA) project is working in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and participating in the Western Agricultural Show which ends today at Koroivolu Park, Nadi.

The IKSA project is teaming up with SPC's 'Integrated Crop Management' project to jointly hold a Plant Health Clinic at the show.

Farmers have been invited to bring a photograph or a plant sample in an enclosed package to the clinic where experts from the Ministry of Agriculture and SPC will assist in identifying pests and diseases and provide advice on how to treat them.








