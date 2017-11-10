IKSA project at West Agriculture show

Update: 12:30PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) and European Union's "Improving Key Services to Agriculture"(IKSA) project is working in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and participating in the Western Agricultural Show which ends today at Koroivolu Park, Nadi.
The IKSA
project is teaming up with SPC's 'Integrated Crop Management' project to
jointly hold a Plant Health Clinic at the show.
Farmers
have been invited to bring a photograph or a plant sample in an enclosed
package to the clinic where experts from the Ministry of Agriculture and SPC
will assist in identifying pests and diseases and provide advice on how to
treat them.