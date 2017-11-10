Fiji Time: 7:53 PM on Friday 10 November

Water situation: Parts of Ba on alert

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, November 10, 2017

Update: 11:09AM PEOPLE living in parts of Ba should expect water disruptions today until 1pm.

The Water Authority of Fiji said a burst main along Koronubu Road would affect people living in Koronubu, Benai, Veisaru, Korovuto, Field 28 and Rarawai.

WAF is advising its customers residing in the areas above to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 2pm today.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or emailcontact@waf.com.fj








