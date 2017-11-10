Sold out show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inoke Kalounisiga a.k.a KNOX sings a number during the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Music awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday, May 14, 2016. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Corona Uprising Festival of Music, Dance and Lights tomorrow is expected to be bigger and better than previous year's after the show organisers confirmed that the event was sold out.

Uprising Beach Resort general manager James Pridgeon confirmed that 1800 available tickets for the event were sold out as of Wednesday.

"There has been overwhelming response. This is the second year running that we have had the tickets sold out days prior to the festival," he said.

"The tickets were on sale from July this year and people have been making phone calls and contacting us for any spare tickets left.

"This is going to be our ninth year of hosting the event and it has grown so much over the years. This year, we are bringing hip-hop to the festival and Knox will also be performing.

"The Masti Dance Group will perform for the first time at the festival as well."

Mr Pridgeon said for the first time, they would introduce a street food market, with 10 food vendors from outside the property getting a chance to showcase their food.

"Also, drink vouchers will be available at the bar, leading to a cashless environment. But cash will be available for meals," he said.

He said guests attending the festival would get a chance to witness various music bands, groups and artistes performing.

He said the first performance would start at midday and the festival would conclude at 1:20am the next day.

There would be also a children's corner to teach them the importance of mangrove and sustainability.