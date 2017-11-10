RFMF gears up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The RFMF band marching along Victoria Parade in Suva. Picture: File

PREPARATIONS are in progress for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Band as they gear up for their 100th anniversary celebration, which will culminate in a military tattoo next month.

In a statement, band leader Captain Semiti Gade said the band's focus for this month would be to perfect their performance.

"For us, we are now rehearsing almost on a daily basis.

"There has to be no room for errors when we perform in December," he said.

"Each act has to be precise and like clockwork. And to ensure that we are able to prepare ourselves, the band will be taking very minimum engagement this month."

Capt Gade said as the year was moving towards the holiday season, there was more demand for the band to perform at events.

"After we did the launching of the Centennial Celebration we toured the Northern and Western divisions, where we performed for senior citizens, underprivileged children and in special schools," he said.

The celebration will be held on December 8 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Tickets are $30 for the grandstand, $20 for the concrete embankment and $10 for the grass embankment.