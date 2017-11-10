Farmers advised

/ Front page / News

WHILE parts of the Western Division received some rainfall over the past few days, the areas most in need of rain hardly received any.

The Sugar Cane Growers Council is urging farmers in areas where there was insufficient rain to use their discretion in deciding when to plant cane.

"The reports we have received from our field staff indicate there was sporadic and uneven rainfall," said SCGC chief executive officer Sundresh Chetty.

"It did not rain throughout the division and in fact some areas did not receive any rainfall at all. And in the areas that did receive rain, some received more than others and in some cases, the rainfall wasn't sufficient for planting.

"So we are urging farmers to make wise decisions before planting by ensuring there is adequate moisture or water. Farmers need to be aware that the planting window has been extended to December 15. Any cane planted until mid-December will be accepted in the latter part of the 2018 season."

Meanwhile, Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association president Kalyan Prasad said very poor rainfall in Rakiraki affected newly-planted and ratoon crops.

"Unless we receive some good rainfall soon, there could be issues with next season's crop," he said.