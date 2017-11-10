Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

FRA completes road rehabilitation project

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, November 10, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has successfully completed rehabilitation work on the Naimasimasi section of the Kings Rd.

FRA general manager network operations and maintenance, Aram Goes said the site was programmed for rehabilitation because of the deteriorating condition of the existing pavement along the sections of the Kings Rd.

"After initial pavement investigation and materials testing the contractor and FRA engineers have come up with a pavement design," he said.

"This design has been implemented during the construction phase of this project."

Mr Goes said the project started towards the end of September and took a little more than a month to complete.

"These works include removal of high shoulder to prevent water from ponding on the road edge, clearing drains, remove and replace existing seal and base material with imported crushed rock, stabilisation of the existing pavement and surfacing which included a two-coat chip seal and asphalt surfacing for bus bay area," he said.

"With the new road surface, the travelling public can now enjoy improved travel time and a better and safer driving surface."

The project was carried out by FRA and its maintenance contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways Joint Venture.








