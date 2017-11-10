Fiji Time: 7:53 PM on Friday 10 November

Three months in jail

Kalesi Mele
Friday, November 10, 2017

A MAN has been sentenced to three months in jail by the Lautoka Magistrates Court for criminal intimidation.

In July 2014, Naaz Siraj Mohammed threatened to kill a Saiyad Khan and was charged with intent to cause alarm.

He brandished a cane-knife at the complainant.

The court heard that Mohammed had a previous conviction.

Magistrate Mosese Naivalu said there was a need to keep people safe from those who sought to create threats in the public domain.

"My view is fortified by the fact that members of the public need to be kept safe from perpetrators like you who think they can just turn up at anyone's compound and threaten them the way you did here, more so in the comforts of their own work environment," Mr Naivalu said.








