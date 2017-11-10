Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mum denies rape

Litia Cava
Friday, November 10, 2017

JUSTICE Salesi Temo yesterday asked the mother who allegedly raped her daughter to explain in court why a child would lodge a complaint against her own mother to her teacher and police.

Justice Temo said the actions taken by the woman's daughter could either be right or wrong and that she had to explain why her daughter reported her to police for alleged sexual assault.

While responding to Justice Temo, the 49-year-old mother said she was not aware of the report against her until the police came to her home. The mother said her daughter was attracted to boys at such a young age and she was also smoking. She said she did not agree to such practices, considering her daughter's age. Justice Temo responded and said such actions committed by a 14-year-old were normal.

The woman denied all the allegations against her.

The woman is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence took place between January and July last year. Justice Temo will sum up the case for the assessors in the High Court in Suva today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)