Mum denies rape

/ Front page / News

JUSTICE Salesi Temo yesterday asked the mother who allegedly raped her daughter to explain in court why a child would lodge a complaint against her own mother to her teacher and police.

Justice Temo said the actions taken by the woman's daughter could either be right or wrong and that she had to explain why her daughter reported her to police for alleged sexual assault.

While responding to Justice Temo, the 49-year-old mother said she was not aware of the report against her until the police came to her home. The mother said her daughter was attracted to boys at such a young age and she was also smoking. She said she did not agree to such practices, considering her daughter's age. Justice Temo responded and said such actions committed by a 14-year-old were normal.

The woman denied all the allegations against her.

The woman is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence took place between January and July last year. Justice Temo will sum up the case for the assessors in the High Court in Suva today.