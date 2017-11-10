14 guilty of sedition charge

/ Front page / News

ALL 14 persons accused of trying to establish a separatist Christian state in Nadroga-Navosa have been found guilty of sedition by Justice Sunil Sharma.

In a statement released yesterday by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, it was revealed that 13 of the accused were found guilty of two counts of sedition and one of the accused - Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu - was found guilty of only one count.

The matter at the High Court in Lautoka has been adjourned to November 24 with bail extended to all the accused persons, except Ulaiasi Rabua Tuivono.

Tuivono is a serving prisoner.

The other accused are Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Adi Cuvu Gavidi Atama, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Tevita Khaikhainabokolawale Makutu, Mosese Navaci, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nakuinivou, Alifereti Gonewai, Jorama Ratulevu and Ratu Osea.