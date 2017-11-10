Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

14 guilty of sedition charge

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, November 10, 2017

ALL 14 persons accused of trying to establish a separatist Christian state in Nadroga-Navosa have been found guilty of sedition by Justice Sunil Sharma.

In a statement released yesterday by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, it was revealed that 13 of the accused were found guilty of two counts of sedition and one of the accused - Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu - was found guilty of only one count.

The matter at the High Court in Lautoka has been adjourned to November 24 with bail extended to all the accused persons, except Ulaiasi Rabua Tuivono.

Tuivono is a serving prisoner.

The other accused are Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Adi Cuvu Gavidi Atama, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Tevita Khaikhainabokolawale Makutu, Mosese Navaci, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nakuinivou, Alifereti Gonewai, Jorama Ratulevu and Ratu Osea.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)