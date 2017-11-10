Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Boy, 7, relives ordeal

Litia Cava
Friday, November 10, 2017

THE mother of the seven-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by his grandfather said she felt hurt after hearing about the incident from her son.

She said her father-in-law allegedly forced her son to perform a sexual act on him. The woman said they had been residing with her father-in-law for a while and he shared a close relationship with her son.

The man is standing trial before High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza. He is charged with one count of rape. The accused allegedly raped the victim last year after having his shower at the victim's home.

In her closing submissions in the High Court at Suva yesterday, State lawyer Lavenia Bogitini said the victim carefully articulated in court how the accused forced him (victim) to perform the sexual act on him.

Ms Bogitini said the explanation made by the boy was precise because he carefully described how his grandfather forced him to perform the sexual act and what he felt when he was performing the act as instructed to him by the accused.

Defence lawyer Vilisoni Tuicolo said the way the victim interpreted the sexual act varied. Justice Hamza sums up the case next Monday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)