Boy, 7, relives ordeal

/ Front page / News

THE mother of the seven-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by his grandfather said she felt hurt after hearing about the incident from her son.

She said her father-in-law allegedly forced her son to perform a sexual act on him. The woman said they had been residing with her father-in-law for a while and he shared a close relationship with her son.

The man is standing trial before High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza. He is charged with one count of rape. The accused allegedly raped the victim last year after having his shower at the victim's home.

In her closing submissions in the High Court at Suva yesterday, State lawyer Lavenia Bogitini said the victim carefully articulated in court how the accused forced him (victim) to perform the sexual act on him.

Ms Bogitini said the explanation made by the boy was precise because he carefully described how his grandfather forced him to perform the sexual act and what he felt when he was performing the act as instructed to him by the accused.

Defence lawyer Vilisoni Tuicolo said the way the victim interpreted the sexual act varied. Justice Hamza sums up the case next Monday.