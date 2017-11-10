Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

FCS receives $25k boost for cancer campaign

Avneel Chand
Friday, November 10, 2017

FIJI Cancer Society's chief executive officer Belinda Chan was overwhelmed when she received a $25,000 cheque from Vodafone Fiji yesterday.

Vodafone held a range of activities to raise funds and create awareness as part of Pinktober campaign last month.

Activities included bra designing competitions, sale of raffle tickets and magic shows.

Ms Chan said she was not expecting the amount from Vodafone Fiji.

"I never expected this amount, this is double the amount received last year and we extend a sincere gratitude and humble appreciation to Vodafone and its partners for what it had done," she said.

"I had goosebumps, humbled and know that it will go to great use.

"This is going to help the patients with their transportation, drugs, and diapers.

"Now we have started buying mattresses."

Ms Chan also encouraged the staff of Vodafone Fiji to continue talking and creating awareness on cancer in women.

"Now that you know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, my advice to you is to start talking and spread the word to your families and your loved ones and ensure that no one fights alone which is our theme this year."

Vodafone Fiji's human resources manager and the campaign co-ordinator Moureen Chand said the organising team of the campaign received overwhelming response.

"We kick-started the campaign with the official launch and an awareness drive.

"Throughout the month the different departments engaged in 'bring and buy'," she said.

Ms Chand said this was also a learning experience for her and her team as they now knew the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the need for early detection.








