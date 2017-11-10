Fiji Link planes grow moustaches

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Link with a moustache painted on its nose in support of the Movember campaign. Picture: Supplied

IN a proactive effort and awareness on prostate cancer and men's health issues, Fiji Link is mounting images of moustaches on its ATR aircraft in support of Movember this month.

Fiji Link general manager Athil Narayan said the team was excited to have its ATR fleet don moustaches for such a worthy cause.

"We had a very successful Pinktober campaign, and we are pleased to be involved with the Movember awareness," he said.

"For man, the mind-set of invincibility and lack of dialogue when it comes to cancer and other illnesses is still dominant in Fiji.

"We need to realise the importance of early detection and lifestyle choices and having frank and open discussions about our health."

This month, Fiji Link's ATR fleet of ATR 42 and ATR 72 will be sporting dapper looks with moustache decals on the front of the aircraft, with the aim of spreading awareness and creating dialogue around the importance of early detection and prevention of prostate cancer.

Fiji Link, along with parent company Fiji Airways, will hold various internal activities to raise funds and awareness during the campaign.

Fiji Link's ATR fleet services various domestic and regional routes.