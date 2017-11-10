Fiji Time: 7:53 PM on Friday 10 November

Usamate: Unity vital

Nasik Swami
Friday, November 10, 2017

ACTING Prime Minister Jone Usamate says maintaining good racial relations is important for a country such as Fiji.

Mr Usamate said this while delivering his keynote address at the opening of a forum on dialogue on ethnic relations organised by Dialogue Fiji at the Pearl Resort and Spa in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

He said the Fijian Government was focused on unity.

"I talked about the importance of good racial relations. The fact is that Government is committed to this — we are focused on unity," he said.

He said national unity was the highlight of the Constitution.

"We recognise the diversity of different cultures in Fiji.

"That's also important and the fact that the FijiFirst government has had a lot of reforms to address institutionalised racism," Mr Usamate said.








