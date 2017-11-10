Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Tests for students

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, November 10, 2017

ABOUT 600 students from six special needs schools in the Western Division had free audio testing this week, thanks to the Frank Hilton audiology department.

The tests, which began on November 6 and ends today, were conducted at Ra Special School, Ba School for Special Education, Sunshine Special School, Lautoka School for Special Education, Nadi School for Special Education and Sigatoka Special School.

Audiologist Dr Donna Carkeet said the screening was in line with the department's vision to ensure early detection and intervention services for children with disabilities.

"Early identification of ear and hearing problems is important to minimise their effects on education and speech and language development," she said.








