Fiji's COP23 work likened to corrections work

+ Enlarge this image Liaison Officers during the 37th Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators meeting at Sofitel Fiji Resort& Spa, Denarau in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ACTING Prime Minister Jone Usamate highlighted the correlation between Fiji's efforts at COP23 and its aim to bring about positive change to the planet to the work being done by correctional administrators in trying to rehabilitate those incarcerated for crimes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 37th Asian Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators in Nadi yesterday, he said there were similarities in the scope of work being done in both areas.

"Our Prime Minister Honourable Voreqe Bainimarama, has taken leadership of the global event as president of COP23," he said.

"That meeting is also focused on rehabilitation. Rehabilitation of the earth. That is an enormous challenge — to rehabilitate the planet, to fix what we human beings have done to this planet, to reduce carbon emissions so that we can halt global warming and all that it does to life on this planet."

Mr Usamate likened the work being done by Fiji at Bonn to that of corrections centres across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Rehabilitation of human beings is your business.

"That is a much more difficult thing to achieve.

"It always needs the concerted contribution of many stakeholders, working together with you the correctional services, to achieve the common objective of efficient and effective rehabilitation.

"That is the same challenge for COP23 — to bring all stakeholders together to do what they can do — to turn what they can do, to things they want to do, and to get them to actually do it."