Ministry to probe video

THE Ministry of Education says a group of students from a Ba high school who were involved in the desecration of the bust of a renowned Hindu scholar at Tagore Memorial School will be taken to task.

A group of students uploaded a video on social media site Facebook which captured images of a student desecrating the bust while others egged him on. It has been labelled "discriminatory" by Education Ministry permanent secretary Iowane Tiko.

The video incited more than 700 comments and received hundreds of shares and views since it was uploaded earlier this week.

"The ministry considers this as a serious breach and we wish people who are sharing this on social media to abstain from doing so and stop inciting racial comments," Mr Tiko said.