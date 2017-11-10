Police seek assistance

/ Front page / News

DIVISIONAL police commander Northern Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has urged the community to work with police to mitigate drug activities in the division.

The plea came after reports that the Northern Division had so far this year recorded 79 drug cases.

"We know few people that are cultivating drugs and selling them," SSP Nakauyaca said.

"We are targeting drug pushers and all those involved in cultivating them and same thing goes for the buyers."

Police confirmed yesterday that the cases included cultivation of illicit drugs, people found in possession of dangerous drugs and illicit drugs, the importation of illicit drugs and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

"Other drug cases are of unlawful possession, manufacture, cultivation and supply of illicit drugs, unlawful supply of illicit drugs and unlawful transfer and supply of illicit drugs," the police statement said.

The Western Division recorded the highest drug cases so far this year, with 201 cases.

The Southern Division recorded 186 drug cases while the Eastern Division recorded 73 drug cases this year.