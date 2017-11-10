Fiji Time: 7:54 PM on Friday 10 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry commits to accessibility of footpaths

Luke Rawalai
Friday, November 10, 2017

THE Ministry of Local Government is serious about making footpaths in municipalities around the country accessible and disabled-friendly.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Parveen Kumar said he had been advised by the Labasa/Savusavu special administrator Vijay Chand that they were rebuilding the footpaths in Labasa Town.

Mr Kumar said people claiming that there were not enough disabled-friendly facilities for those living with disabilities in Fiji were not true.

"There are some areas we need more work on and this is where we need to focus more," he said.

"We want to work with the disabled associations and people living with disabilities to provide them with the best accessibilities and facilities."

Meanwhile, speaking during the International Day for People with Disabilities this year, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said Government had provided funds to the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure that new roads and footpaths were disability-friendly and provided easy access.

Mrs Vuniwaqa also assured people with disabilities that bus fare subsidy for persons with disabilities would continue.

She said in addition, $120,000 had been allocated to promote participation of disabled persons in sporting activities.

She said the Government had allocated money to renovate government offices to suit the needs of disabled persons.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62060.6016
JPY 56.001553.0015
GBP 0.37070.3627
EUR 0.42030.4083
NZD 0.70970.6767
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion
  2. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya
  3. 'For Fiji, ever Fiji'
  4. Ministry to probe video
  5. Sex crimes victims
  6. Mum leaves son out of love
  7. Nasoko ready to fly
  8. Parties in dialogue
  9. Police seek assistance
  10. Young Nareki wants a spot in NZ sevens team

Top Stories this Week

  1. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  2. Outrigger baby boom Thursday (09 Nov)
  3. Ex-LTA chief claims coercion Friday (10 Nov)
  4. Miss World Fiji jumps into pool to assist Kenya Friday (10 Nov)
  5. Immigration sends 13 back to India Saturday (04 Nov)
  6. Mum's in the army Wednesday (08 Nov)
  7. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers Sunday (05 Nov)
  8. A step up to the cup Monday (06 Nov)
  9. Chiefs visit Sunday (05 Nov)
  10. Fijian identity Monday (06 Nov)