Ministry commits to accessibility of footpaths

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Local Government is serious about making footpaths in municipalities around the country accessible and disabled-friendly.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Parveen Kumar said he had been advised by the Labasa/Savusavu special administrator Vijay Chand that they were rebuilding the footpaths in Labasa Town.

Mr Kumar said people claiming that there were not enough disabled-friendly facilities for those living with disabilities in Fiji were not true.

"There are some areas we need more work on and this is where we need to focus more," he said.

"We want to work with the disabled associations and people living with disabilities to provide them with the best accessibilities and facilities."

Meanwhile, speaking during the International Day for People with Disabilities this year, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said Government had provided funds to the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure that new roads and footpaths were disability-friendly and provided easy access.

Mrs Vuniwaqa also assured people with disabilities that bus fare subsidy for persons with disabilities would continue.

She said in addition, $120,000 had been allocated to promote participation of disabled persons in sporting activities.

She said the Government had allocated money to renovate government offices to suit the needs of disabled persons.