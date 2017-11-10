/ Front page / News

THIS came from a regular contributor.

My friend gave his tovata a tip for the Melbourne Cup, he tells Beachcomber. The chap had $50 to spend.

My friend who is well versed with betting, said: "Tovats cakava ga na Quinella". (Just do a Quinella)

The next day they met and compared winnings. My friend won $80.

His tovata said he didn't bet. When my mate asked why, his tovata said, "Tovats, au oca na vaqara na ose yacana o Quinella". (I couldn't find the horse named Quinella.)

All my mate said was, "Ãsa!"