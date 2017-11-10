Trust fund plan for designers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rotuman designer Hupfeld Hoerder (middle) with models wearing his traditional tapa designs. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIVE established Rotuman fashion designers have now focused their attention on raising funds which will assist in setting up a trust fund for the people of Rotuma.

The five designers are Moira Solvalu of 8 Mountains, Michael Mausio of Essence of the Pacific, Letila Mitchelle of Rako, Aisea Konrote of Hefrani and Hupfeld Hoerder of Hupfeld Hoerder designs and upcoming fashion designer Edward Tavanavanua who will stage a fashion show on November 25. Funds raised will go towards the trust fund.

Mr Hoerder who has been involved in the fashion industry for the past 25 years said the trust fund would then invest in a roll-on roll-off ferry for Rotuma.

The fashion show called Vaka Ne Rotuma which can translate to a "boat for Rotuma" will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva. Mr Hoerder said this was an opportunity to give back to his motherland. Tickets for the show are selling at $200.